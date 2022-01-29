TTI inks disty deal with Taiyo Yuden

TTI Inc., a leading specialty distributor of electronic components, announces the addition of Taiyo Yuden to its extensive passives line card portfolio.

“TTI is honored to enter into a definitive agreement as an authorized distributor with Taiyo Yuden,” said Don Akery, President TTI Americas. Taiyo Yuden, established in 1950, has been engaged in research, development and production of capacitors, inductors and RF devices under the philosophy that the product commercialization should start from the development of materials.

Taiyo Yuden has become a world leader in MLCCs, ranking third in +10uf MLCCs and manufactures the world’s highest cap at 1000uf. “I’m very excited for TTI’s sales force to have access to the Taiyo Yuden product portfolio. The addition of Taiyo Yuden’s technology will be a tremendous asset to TTI as we continue to build our board level Mobility business here in the Americas. Applications ranging from EV charging, to drivetrain electrification as well as safety and infotainment applications are all perfect for the Taiyo Yuden product set,” commented Jeff Ray, TTI Vice President of Product and Supplier Marketing.

Joe Wilkinson, CFO/VP of Operations, Taiyo Yuden (U.S.A.) INC. commented, “Taiyo Yuden is pleased to add TTI to our authorized distribution network, a global leader in IP&E sales. TTI provides Taiyo Yuden with the opportunity to reach more customers in the Americas than ever before. TTI’s focus on passive products will deliver great benefits to Taiyo Yuden and our customers.”