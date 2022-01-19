Sager celebrates 135 years

Sager Electronics, a leading North American distributor of interconnect, power and electromechanical products and custom solutions provider, has marked 135 years in business. Middleborough MA-based Sager started as a single storefront in Boston in 1887, selling speaking tubes and electrical equipment, evolving and growing to become a leading distributor of electronic components in North America.

“Reaching 135 years in any business is truly monumental,” noted Sager Electronics’ president Frank Flynn. “As we strive to deliver fully on the promise of Distributing Confidence, Sager will continue to drive our specialization in the marketplace, bringing our unique blend of distribution expertise, technical knowledge, and custom solutions to our customers.”

“In a time of much uncertainty, it is gratifying to know that Sager continues to operate much as it always has – with integrity, impeccable customer service, and enduring relationships with our suppliers,” remarked Faris Aruri, senior vice-president of marketing for Sager Electronics. “We’re very proud to mark this milestone year.”

Advertisement

Sager Electronics is a wholly owned subsidiary of TTI Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway Inc. company.