Next-gen, flexible, printed batteries are ultrathin

Imprint Energy, Alameda CA, a global leader in thin, flexible, rechargeable battery development, announced the launch of its latest generation of zinc-based battery technology, ZinCore.

After making significant advancements in securing and validating its supply chain partnerships in a broad range of industries, Imprint Energy’s proprietary ZinCore battery technology is designed to improve portable power and unlock doors in advanced IoT product design and mobile connectivity. More power in less physical space and an ability to withstand the rigors of hot environments and cold chain storage are some of ZinCore’s advantages.

“After 10 years of research and over 20 patents, we’re proud to bring the safest and most sustainable battery on the market,” said Dr. Christine Ho, CEO of Imprint Energy. “ZinCore’s power density and thin, flexible, customizable design will power innovation and new connectivity. We’re excited to see the impact ZinCore will make in cold chain logistics, pharma, medical devices, food and beverage supply chains and track-and-trace.”

The ZinCore batteries provide 10X more power in the same volume than Imprint’s previous zinc-based battery, ZincPoly, achieving greater temperature ranges while meeting 5G radio demands. ZinCore batteries pack more power density into a tighter space; they are thinner and more flexible than commercially available conventional lithium batteries, with a width of 1.0mm and a bending diameter of three-inches. ZinCore’s customizable, scalable, printed manufacturing process allows for large-scale production of batteries that fit the shape and size required by unique project design needs and delivers on the promise of lower cost per cm3. The customizable nature of ZinCore innovates through barriers in the design of smart labels, medical devices and IoT wearables.

ZinCore is resilient in adverse conditions, with an operating temperature range of -35C to +60C. It’s also fully submersible underwater. This resiliency, coupled with ZinCore’s ultrathin, flexible, and lightweight properties, allows for use in nearly any smart label track-and-trace solution. Businesses across various markets will now be able to power smart labels with ZinCore batteries including pharmaceuticals, medtech, agriculture, supply chain and cold chain logistics, and more without worrying about losing power in refrigeration, transport, or storage.

ZinCore is also safer and more sustainable than lithium batteries. Its zinc-based chemistry avoids the safety issues, such as explosions and fire, that have plagued many lithium technologies. ZinCore is classified as a non-hazardous waste, as it is not ignitable, corrosive, reactive, or toxic. Zinc is 12 times more abundant than lithium and has 78% less greenhouse gas emissions over its entire lifecycle, including production. As a rechargeable battery made from readily available material, ZinCore provides marked environmental and commercial advantages.