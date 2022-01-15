Newark launches fourth global IoT survey

Newark, an Avnet Company and global distributor of electronic components, products and solutions, has launched its fourth global IoT Survey. The survey provides an opportunity for Internet of Things (IoT) and Industrial IoT product designers and system engineers to share insights about the market. These insights will also help shape the product range and technical resources offered by Newark to support this diverse and evolving technology.

Prizes available

The survey is open now through March 18, 2022 with results to be announced in the spring. Participants in the survey (from eligible countries) can also enter a competition with the opportunity to win:

An Apple iPAD 10.2 inch

A $250 Amazon gift card

A $50 Amazon gift card

The Newark 2022 annual IoT survey is open to engineers working on IoT solutions. This year’s questions have been designed to provide a deep dive into the IoT industry and responses will provide greater understanding of the technologies, challenges, and opportunities designers of IoT solutions face.

The results will show how the IoT industry is changing year-over-year, revealing the full range of potential applications and market trends. Understanding the continued impact COVID-19 has on IoT developments is also a key focus. During 2020-21, the pandemic had a significant impact on the IoT industry, leading to rapid growth in the development of new medical diagnosis and automated test systems as well as medical equipment with improved connectivity. Industrial systems have also been adversely impacted by the global shortages of key manufacturing components and supply chain issues.

Key results from the 2021 survey revealed the growing role of IoT for industrial automation and control applications essential to the delivery of Industry 4.0. The top three industry segments leading the way in IoT applications included industrial automation and control (25%), home automation (18%) and artificial intelligence (12%). Despite industrial automation and control being deemed a key market for IoT, there was recognition that Industry 4.0 adoption remained slow, primarily due to concerns over security (32%) and lack of business strategy (30%) hindering the adoption and integration of smart manufacturing solutions. Security continued to be the most important aspect for developers to consider (29%) when developing their design, and it is also their primary concern (36%), followed by connectivity and interoperability. Interoperability and certification to standards were identified as key to accelerating the benefits of IoT in previous surveys.

To get involved in the Newark global IoT survey and enter the competition click here.