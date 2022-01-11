Electronic Products & Technology

Magna adds more than 120 engineers, strengthens ADAS capabilities

Majority of Optimus Ride engineering team joins Magna

January 11, 2022  By GlobeNewswire


Magna International, Aurora Ontario, has added more than 120 employees of Optimus Ride, a provider of autonomous vehicle and mobility solutions located in Boston, to enhance Magna’s capabilities in the field of advanced driver assistance systems (“ADAS”).

“Growing our engineering bench strength in sensing hardware and software helps accelerate our path forward in a rapidly growing ADAS market,” said John O’Hara, president of Magna Electronics.

The contributions expected from the Optimus Ride employees will be valuable as Magna builds on its strengths and position as a global ADAS provider with comprehensive capabilities.

The team remains in Boston’s Seaport district, establishing a Boston-based engineering center and presence for Magna in a community rich in engineering talent, leading academic institutions and robotics.

“As advancements in autonomy continue, we saw an opportunity to bring in additional expertise to support current programs as well as future customer needs. We are happy to welcome the Optimus Ride employees to the Magna family,” added O’Hara.

 

 

