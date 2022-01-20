LoRa Alliance accelerates LoRaWAN certification

The LoRa Alliance, the global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN®standard for the internet of things (IoT) low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs), today announced that it has significantly enhanced LoRaWAN Certification Test Tool (LCTT) functionality with the addition of numerous new testing capabilities. This expands the self-testing that end-device manufacturers can perform to validate end-device performance before seeking formal certification from a LoRa Alliance Authorized Test House (ATH). The ability to self-test significantly accelerates the certification process while offering much greater return on investment (ROI) savings.

“A strong certification program is a must for any global standard to be successful,” said Donna Moore, CEO and chairwoman of the LoRa Alliance. “The LoRa Alliance continuously enhances its certification program to ensure certification testing tools are robust while also minimizing the time and cost required to certify. RFPs and tenders for IoT deployments are increasingly requiring LoRaWAN certification. These enhancements to the LCTT make it easier than ever for end-device manufacturers to validate reliability and interoperability, thereby accelerating deployment effectiveness and enabling massive scale.”

New testing capabilities incorporated in to the LCTT include:

LoRaWAN Layer 2 (L2) – v1.0.2 and v1.0.4 Specifications, including:

Class A, B and C

Long Range Frequency Hopping Spread Spectrum (LR-FHSS)

Back-off retransmission

Certification by similarity

Regional Parameters V1.02 and 1.03

OTAA/ABP

Adaptive Data Rate

Transmit Power Control

Confirmed/Unconfirmed Frame Tests

Receive Window Tests

Cryptography Tests

Add/Modify Channel Tests

Retransmission of Confirmed Frames

Benefits of using the LCTT include: