Infineon’s next gen MCU to drive automotive innovation

Infineon Technologies AG launched its TC4x series at CES 2022, a new generation of the German-based firm’s AURIX microcontroller (MCU) family. The MCU fosters the trends of eMobility, advanced driver assists systems (ADAS), automotive electric-electronic (E/E) architectures and affordable artificial intelligence (AI) applications. Furthermore, its scalable family concept allows for a common software architecture enabling significant platform software savings, according to company spokesman Peter Schiefer.

“With the next-generation of the AURIX family, we lay the ground for the electric, intelligent and connected car of the next decade,” says Schiefer, head of Infineon’s automotive division. “We are the number one partner in the fast-changing automotive world,” he added. “With our system knowledge, our passion for innovation and quality we significantly contribute to making cars environment-friendly, safer and more comfortable.”

Infineon’s AURIX targets automotive architecture for high-growth and safety-critical applications such as powertrain, safety, assisted and autonomous driving as well as domain or zone control. Given the growing vehicle complexity and the enablement of AI implementations, significant focus has been placed on the AURIX TC4x ecosystem to ensure fast time-to-market and ease-of-use. With its scalable family concept, AURIX delivers dependable electronics and software-based applications.

The new AURIX TC4x family supports both eMobility and the advancement of automated driving. It offers enhanced connectivity as well as advanced safety and security. Additionally, new SOTA (Software Over the Air) features help fulfill car manufacturers’ demands for fast and secure car-to-cloud connection, enabling updates in the field, plus diagnosis and analysis during vehicle usage.