Industry suppliers partner on energy harvesting module

Sigfox, a leading IoT communication service provider and 0G network pioneer, has partnered with HT Micron, a Brazilian expert in advanced semiconductor solutions, and Nowi, a semiconductor company that specializes in the development of energy harvesting power management technology, to explore and unlock the benefits of integrating energy harvesting into Sigfox devices.

This collaboration marks the first step for Sigfox towards a commercial development of energy harvesting modules to equip IoT devices and contribute to more sustainability in IoT. Key use cases are applications in Smart metering, industrial sensoring, asset tracking and air quality monitoring.

During the research phase, HT Micron has worked on creating the innovative semiconductor solution ​​to be integrated with Nowi’s Energy Harvesting PMIC (Power Management Integrated Circuit) designed especially for low power IoT devices. Equipped on Sigfox devices and powered by the 0G technology, this solution will help reduce battery consumption and offer longer autonomy while reducing the total cost of ownership.

Nowi PMIC is designed to efficiently extract power from ambient energy sources like light and vibration to charge a variety of energy storage elements such as a rechargeable battery or a capacitor. It is best suited for most low power applications like distributed IoT sensors and TV remote controls for example.

“The low power consumption of Sigfox solutions is particularly well suited to being powered by ambient energy harvesting. As many Sigfox-based applications require intermittent communication intervals, this allows for trickle charging a storage element with energy harvesting in between transmissions,” explains Chris Juliano, CCO at Nowi.

Sigfox and HT Micron have been working together for several years already and HT Micron was identified as a strategic partner for this project as they have the expertise to create innovative modules and they consider energy harvesting essential for IoT mass adoption with sustainability.

“We are glad to take this next step with Sigfox and explore energy harvesting solutions as a new way to create added value to our end customers and help them improve their environmental impact,” says Edelweis Ritt, CIO at HT Micron.

“This collaboration with Nowi and HT Micron is another proof point towards our ambition to create IoT solutions that will help our clients preserve the environment by greatly reducing their energy consumption. We are looking forward to the development of this new kind of devices and to the positive impact they will generate” says Benjamin Jooris, Client & Ecosystem Success Director at Sigfox.

The first step of this project is a development kit integrating Nowi’s PMIC solution with HT Micron’s Sigfox system-in-package, to be used for testing purposes by R&D and product development teams.