ICAPE Group unveils new visual identity

ICAPE Group, specialists in producing customized printed circuit boards (pcb) and technical parts, has unveiled its new corporate identity. The firm’s revamped look includes a more precise and dynamic electronic-oriented logo.

As a major player for more than 20-years in B2B electronics, ICAPE’s service quality and products have been well established. The firm has won the trust of more than 3,000 active customers and achieved unprecedented growth of +35% in 2021, topping $170-million euros in revenue.

More than ever, ICAPE Group is setting its course for the future and for the transformations that will allow it to develop more widely and more effectively in an extremely competitive market, according to a company media release. Since its creation, ICAPE Group has demonstrated both a great capacity for innovation and adaptation, while relying on solid principles which ensure its unfailing stability. “The global economic context and the group’s recent results are indisputable proof of this,” the release says.