Gowanda signs dlobal disty deal with TTI

Gowanda Electronics, a designer and manufacturer of high-performance inductors and magnetic components for demanding RF and power applications, and a member of the iNRCORE family of brands, announces it has signed a global distribution agreement with TTI Inc., Fort Worth, Texas, a leading specialty distributor of electronic components.

The agreement includes TTI’s sales operations in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia and covers products manufactured by Gowanda and several sister brands in the iNRCORE family.

Products included in the agreement include RF, microwave and power components manufactured by Gowanda Electronics, DYCO Electronics (and its HiSonic brand), Bicron Electronics and TTE Filters. Components represented include inductors, magnetics, transformers and filters, among others. Market sectors utilizing these high-performance components include: military, aerospace, avionics, communication, medical, transportation and industrial.

“We see this agreement as a strategic step forward in our ability to efficiently and effectively serve the needs of design engineers around the world,” said Sarah Harris, CEO of iNRCORE. “By expanding our partnership with TTI through this agreement, we will be able to leverage their extensive sales network and specialty component expertise to reach more customers, and TTI will have access to a broader range of high performance components and expertise by way of our strong family of brands.”