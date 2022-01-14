eleven-x parking device nets prestigious honour

eleven-x, a Waterloo-based provider of complete, high-performance, wireless IoT and Smart City solutions, announced that its SPS-X smart parking sensor received an IoT Breakthrough Award.

Recognized with the “IoT Sensor Product of the Year”, the annual award is presented by IoT Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market.

The SPS-X smart parking sensor, which incorporates magnetic sensing, radar, Bluetooth and AI, is the driving-force behind eleven-x’s innovative eXactpark smart parking solution that is helping expedite the journey to a frictionless parking experience. The wireless smart parking sensor is an innovative patent-pending LoRaWAN-based device that detects stall occupancy status and monitors space usage in real-time.

The SPS-X enables advanced analytics of key parking metrics, including effective turnover, pattern analysis, spatial framework and analysis, patterns of occupancy/use, time, peak use and average to peak occupancy, pinch points, as well as hot spot indicators and more.

“We set out to provide the most innovative parking sensor and solution available today and the 2022 IoT Breakthrough Award is a fantastic validation of our success,” said Dan Mathers, CEO & co-founder of eleven-x. “Parking has wide-ranging impact on budgets, land use and community experience, which are often key pain points for many cities and organizations. Our eXactpark solution, powered by our SPS-X sensor, takes the guesswork out of knowing how parking assets are being used and helps organizations deliver better programs and increase revenues while reducing operational costs.”