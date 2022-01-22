element14 launches design challenge

element14 , an Avnet Community, recently launched the N-gaged Remote Monitoring Design Challenge featuring Omega’s Wireless Layer N EcoSystem. 10 successful applicants who propose a project with the best use of Omega’s IoT system will get a Layer N Ecosystem free of charge to build and blog about their project.

element14 Community members can use the Layer N EcoSystem to develop a wide range of IoT applications, including predictive maintenance, roadside pollution monitoring, remote monitoring, factory management, and production line management. Omega’s Layer N is an ecosystem of smart devices that gives users a simple, smart, and flexible way to monitor and control applications remotely. Temperature, humidity, light, and barometric pressure readings are captured, stored, processed and transported in real-time to the cloud via Layer N’s wireless smart sensors and gateways so reports can be accessed from anywhere at any time.

“Omega’s Layer N EcoSystem has elevated the way designers and engineers can innovate within IoT,” said Dianne Kibbey, Global Head of Community and Social Media for the element14 Community. “We’re excited to offer the element14 Community the opportunity to explore and innovate with the Omega Layer N Gateway Bundle and can’t wait to see what designs are developed.”

Components in kit free of charge

The sponsored challengers must use the Layer N Bundle within their project and will receive the following components in a kit free of charge to incorporate in their project:

Advertisement

A Wireless Gateway

Wireless Temp/Humidity Sensor

USB to Smart Probe Interface

Temperature Smart Probe

M12 4-pin Female Connector

For the chance to win, community members must blog about their build process and the final outcome of their Layer N EcoSystem Bundle projects with the Layer N IoT Platform. The first-place winner will receive a Total Security Package valued at over $500 which includes a Nest Doorbell, Nest Camera and Nest Hub Max, along with multiple Nest smoke detectors. The runner up will receive two Google Home Minis and two Next Indoor Cameras. Anyone who completes five blogs posts and a project with the Layer N EcoSystem will receive a MultiComp Pro Multimeter Set.

Applications for the N-gaged Remote Monitoring Design Challenge are open now through February 11. Challengers will be announced on February 18 and projects will be due in May 2022. Winners will be announced later that month.

To enter the challenge, community members can visit: https://community.element14.com/challenges-projects/design-challenges/n-gaged-design-challenge//w/documents/27423/