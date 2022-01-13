Electronics recycling firm receives R2V3 certification

On a mission to support organizations with intelligent IT asset disposition designed to heighten environmental sustainability and data security, electronics recycling firm Greentec has received R2v3 — the latest upgrade in standards set for the electronics industry by Sustainable Electronics Recycling International (SERI).

As the electronics landscape evolves to meet shifting consumer demands and necessary industry regulations, Cambridge Ontario-based Greentec continues to innovate their operations as a leading e-waste processor.

On a global scale, growing concerns surrounding the negative environmental impact of e-waste and the prevalence of data security threats are altering how e-waste is managed. Heightened documentation, data security controls, material flow management and enhanced reuse operations are all key differentiators within R2v3 that aim to reduce growing risks across the electronics industry. These new standards are essential in setting Greentec apart from other processors within Canada.

Environmental and data security requirements

“The electronics industry is changing at an incredibly rapid pace, and it is the responsibility of e-waste processors to stay up to date with this evolution,” shares Greentec’s Compliance Officer, Rebecca Herman. “As the last line of defense during the destruction, recycling and disposal of old technology, Greentec takes our clients’ environmental and data security requirements seriously. We are thrilled to be receiving this certification and would like to thank the entire Greentec team for their hard work as we continue to lead the charge in Canada’s e-waste management efforts.”

Elevated from previous R2 certifications, the ongoing innovation of standards set for electronic processors indicates a major shift in the industry. With a focus on strict compliance, accountability and a strong emphasis on the repair and reuse of devices, there is heightened pressure to mitigate data risks, while also reducing the amount of devices in improper waste streams.

Adherence to environmental sustainability

“Earning the R2v3 certification truly demonstrates Greentec’s commitment to transparency and best practices, and that should matter to everyone,” says Steven Napoli, President and CEO of TERRA. “It is not easy to achieve this level of certification as it requires third party audits and verification to demonstrate their adherence to environmental sustainability, employee safety, and data security. For organizations looking to align their e-waste needs with a third party expert, this will be critical in guiding their decision-making.”

Moving forward, these changing regulations mark an important turning point for electronic production, destruction and management in Canada. As the focus continues to shift towards reuse and repair, as well as protecting consumer data, tech processors, like Greentec, are moving in the right direction to mitigate the harm caused by negligent electronic device management.

https://www.greentec.com