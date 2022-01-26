DuPont Microcircuit teams with Kuprion on component materials

DuPont Microcircuit and Components Materials (MCM) struck a strategic collaboration with Kuprion Inc. to launch the ActiveCopper thick film paste suite of products to the electronics industry.

“The addition of the ActiveCopper suite of products enhances our robust thick film paste portfolio and enables us to further create new solutions for the electronics materials market,” said Fallyn Flaherty-Earp, global marketing leader, Microcircuit and Components Materials, DuPont. “The Kuprion team brings 13 years of R&D and formulation experience to these product lines. Combined with MCM’s extensive technical knowledge, we will be able to create unique and innovative solutions for our customers in key growth areas.”

Thick film pastes and inks developed with ActiveCopper maintain improved thermal and electrical conductivity, while helping to address the effects of thermal expansion during the processing of and usage in electrical circuits and components. Another added benefit is the ability to effectively “tune” the thermal expansion of the copper for optimal performance and reliability when matched with a variety of materials such as ceramics, silicon, silicon carbide, and more. ActiveCopper’s family of pastes and inks provide solutions for a wide range of applications such as via fills, die attach, EMI shielding, conductive adhesive, and more.