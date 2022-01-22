DuPont adds production line at Ohio facility

Electronic Products & Technology

Project expands capacity for Kapton polyimide film and Pyralux flexible circuit materials

DuPont Interconnect Solutions, a business within the Electronics & Industrial segment, has completed the expansion project at its Circleville, Ohio manufacturing site. The $250-million investment expands production of Kapton polyimide film and Pyralux flexible circuit materials, ensuring a committed supply to meet the growing global demand in the automotive, consumer electronics, telecom, specialized industrial and defense segments served by DuPont.

“This is a really important milestone for DuPont and the Electronics & Industrial business,” said Avi Avula, vice president and general manager, DuPont Interconnect Solutions. “With this expansion, we can elevate our service levels to our customers to help them grow. This new plant is an indication of our renewed commitment to our customers’ growth agenda and enables us to meet their aggressive demand for new products with higher reliability and supply assurance.”

Source: Dupont

The new manufacturing line at Circleville uses DuPont proprietary processing capabilities to produce advanced Kapton polyimide films, which have set industry standards for more than 50 years, offering high performance, reliability and durability. Kapton polyimide films provide a unique combination of electrical, thermal, chemical and mechanical properties that withstand extreme temperature, vibration and other demanding environments.

