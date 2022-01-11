Ottawa’s Design 1st on growth trajectory

Design 1st, an Ottawa-based full-service product design-engineering firm, has achieved significant growth in 2021 across North America with an increase of nearly 60% growth in new client project development activity compared to the previous fiscal year.

Alongside this business growth in a year of unpredictability, Design 1st was recently named a 2021 Top Global Design Agency by independent B2B review platform, Clutch, and received co-design award accolades for client projects in the manufacturing and consumer markets. Additionally, four new client projects were successfully launched in market and the company expects to see an increase of nearly 200% of new client projects delivered to market in 2022. This reinforces the value and expertise Design 1st brings to helping businesses of all sizes _ transforming their product concept into a market-ready product that balances the user needs and business strategy.

For more than 30 years, Design 1st has helped guide customers, from entrepreneur to enterprise, through all stages of the product design and development process. Design 1st balances its expertise in new tech, usability, materials, component supply and risk assessment with global manufacturing expertise and network to provide an end-to-end service. The design house has helped create and develop more than 1,000 products for a wide range of clients, that influence millions of people globally.

“We know that business success relies heavily on user value and the overall experience your product provides. We are steadfast in providing the necessary end-to-end services and capabilities to help turn a concept into a high-quality product that wows the user and provides business advantage in your market,” says Kevin Bailey, CEO, Design 1st.

“2021 was a great year for many of our clients and we take pride in the role we played in their success. We look forward to partnering with innovators to guide them along the product design path, and enterprise organizations looking to add speed or expertise to their development team and help them predictably deliver a winning product to market,” Bailey adds.