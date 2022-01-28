Altium, MacroFab partner on integrated pcb application

Altimade, the electronics industry’s first ‘design with manufacturing’ application, is now available to the Altium user community, via a partnership between Altium LLC and MacroFab, Inc. Available on the Altium 365 cloud platform and connected directly to MacroFab’s fully digital, elastic manufacturing platform, Altimade enables customers to request an instant quote and place an order to produce their pcb assembly without ever leaving their design environment.

Altimade modernizes and accelerates the prototype manufacturing process by connecting design, manufacturing, and supply chain data and professionals on the Altium 365 cloud platform to provide an easy, convenient user experience.

“By integrating Altium’s cloud platform for pcb design with MacroFab’s modern, digital-first manufacturing platform, Altimade represents a huge step towards the digital transformation of the electronics industry,” said Ted Pawela, chief ecosystem officer of Altium. “We’re no longer designing for manufacturing as a separate activity, but designing with manufacturing in a collaborative environment.”

“Altium and MacroFab have modernized pcb design and manufacturing, by bringing them to digital-first, cloud platforms,” stated Misha Govshteyn, CEO at MacroFab. “Combining them truly redefines the pcb design to the manufacturing process and has the potential to accelerate product development and unlock enormous value for our customers.”

Using Altimade, Altium customers have access to continuously updated component and manufacturing prices and lead times at their fingertips and can place an order to produce their printed circuit boards directly within the design environment. All data required for manufacturing is shared via the secure, cloud-based Altium 365 platform, without file translations and exports. Orders are fulfilled by MacroFab’s network of manufacturers in a fraction of the time and effort compared with the traditional process of going from design to manufacture.

Altimade creates, maintains, and displays a complete and continuous digital data trail that represents a true “golden record” for every step in the design, procurement, and manufacturing processes of a pcb. Any changes to the original bill of materials or design details automatically update the golden record.