AIM acquires BLT Circuit Services

AIM Solder, a leading global manufacturer of solder assembly materials for the electronics industry, has announced its recent acquisition of BLT Circuit Services Ltd., a manufacturer and distributor for a comprehensive range of consumable products for the printed circuit and chemical milling industries.

Located in Suffolk, England, BLT has served as an AIM distributor for over ten years. The company will continue to operate as they have with additional management and financial support from AIM.

Long and successful history

“Everyone at BLT is excited to be part of the AIM global group and look forward to working together with the AIM team to achieve our common goals,” says BLT general manager Philip Leeder.

“We have had a long and successful history working with BLT as an AIM distributor,” adds David Suraski, AIM’s executive VP assembly materials division. “We look forward to accelerating our growth together in the UK assembly market.”