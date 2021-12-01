Weidmuller appoints managing director

Weidmuller Ltd., Markham ON, a market leader in industrial connectivity has appointed Michael Daly as its new managing director for Canada. Daly previously held several sales roles during his two-decade-long career, working closely in the industrial automation and distribution industry. He has vast experience in scaling company operations and sales, thus adding to growth.

“With Mr. Daly we have been able to gain an experienced manager, who has been vice-president sales at Rotalec during the last years. He is a proven expert in our industry and has extensive knowledge of our products, customers and markets. We are sure that he will continue the success of our Canadian Group Company,” said Dr. Timo Berger, chief sales officer, Weidmüller Group.

Daly will provide strategic leadership to the Weidmuller Canada team with a focus on growth and local production capabilities.

Speaking about his new role, he added: “I am excited to work with the team here. Weidmuller is a leading company in the industry with high-quality products and a well-known name. 2022 is the beginning of large growth and exciting things to come.”