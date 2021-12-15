Volvo vehicles have been hacked

Swedish car manufacturer, Volvo Cars, has announced that one of its file repositories has been illegally accessed by a third party. Investigations so far confirm that a limited amount of the company’s R&D property has been stolen during the intrusion. Volvo Cars has earlier concluded last week, based on information available, that there may be an impact on the company’s operation.

After detecting the unauthorised access, the company immediately implemented security countermeasures including steps to prevent further access to its property and notified relevant authorities.

Volvo Cars is conducting its own investigation and working with third-party specialist to investigate the property theft. The company does not see, with currently available information, that this has an impact on the safety or security of its customers’ cars or their personal data.