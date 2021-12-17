Samtec acquires Ultra Comm

Samtec Inc., a global manufacturer of a broad line of electronic interconnect solutions, has acquired Ultra Communications Inc., a manufacturer of high-speed digital and RF fiber optic components, based in Vista, CA.

Ultra Communications’ core competencies include circuit design, optoelectronic package design, and manufacturing of fiber optic components. Founded in 2005, the company holds substantial IP and technology, with active programs in the mil-avionic, space/satellite, ground vehicles, radar, and shipboard connectivity arenas.

“Ultra Communications offers an exciting opportunity to strengthen and expand our fiber optic product offering for mil/aero and harsh environment applications,” said Brian Vicich, CTO of Samtec. “Their expertise in high-speed mixed-signal circuit design, packaging for high fidelity electrical and optical coupling, and testing at the wafer and component level, combined with our advanced interconnect design expertise, will provide robust product and technology solutions for our customers.”

Samtec has an established customer base in the industrial and mil-aero markets with its optical FireFly product line. Ultra Communications’ products, which feature a Surface-Mount-Technology (SMT) reflowable attach process, complement the FireFly family. The acquisition provides aerospace and mil-aero customers with another option to achieve small size, low weight and power (SWaP) in extreme environments.

“We are thrilled to be joining the Samtec Team. There are many synergies and new opportunities for us. Together we can bring new products to market faster and provide more value to our customers,” said Charlie Kuznia, President of Ultra Communications.

Samtec plans on maintaining operations and staff at the Vista, CA facility.