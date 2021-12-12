Rittal launches online enclosure configurator

Rittal, a manufacturer of industrial and IT enclosures, recently rolled out its RiPanel online enclosure configurator – with the goal to make it easier for machine and control system design engineers to individually configure industrial enclosures.

OEMs, machine builders, and control manufacturers need to customize complex products such as enclosure systems for applications. As a result of this, machine and control system design engineers often need configurators for individual enclosures that make the process easy.

With Rittal’s new RiPanel online enclosure configurator, enclosure systems can now be apparently more easily planned in 3D and configured individually. So, it is now easier to customize enclosures by adding needed accessories or machining requirements.

Machine and control system design engineers now have access to the Rittal RiPanel online configuration tool at their fingertips – the operation is simple – with appropriate accessories, plausibility checks to prevent errors, 3D visualization, libraries with predefined drilling patterns and a direct connection to EPLAN Pro Panel.

Specific benefits of RiPanel purportedly include: