Proterra to build EV battery factory in US

As demand for commercial electric vehicles continues to grow across the United States and around the world, Proterra Inc., developer of commercial vehicle electrification technology, announced plans to open an EV battery system manufacturing plant in South Carolina. The firm will produce its battery systems for commercial electric vehicles, including delivery and work trucks, industrial equipment, buses, and more.

Proterra has committed to a minimum investment of at least $76 million, with additional investments planned over the next several years, and expects to create more than 200 new jobs over the next several years at the 327,000 square foot battery system production plant. The factory is expected to launch in the second half of 2022 with multiple gigawatt hours of annual production capacity for Proterra’s battery systems. By 2025, the factory is expected to support additional battery system production capacity, as well as the production of ancillary systems incorporated into electric medium- and heavy-duty electric vehicles and equipment.

Proterra’s new battery system manufacturing facility will be located at the 42.76-acre Carolina Commerce Center in Greer, South Carolina near Proterra’s electric bus manufacturing facility in Greenville, South Carolina and adjacent to the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport. By opening the company’s first EV battery system factory on the East Coast of the United States, Proterra will bring battery production closer to its Proterra Powered customers and its own Proterra Transit electric bus manufacturing operations.