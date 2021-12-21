LoRaWAN NetID program expands to support global roaming

The LoRa Alliance, the global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN standard for the internet of things (IoT) low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs), recently announced that it has enhanced and expanded its LoRaWAN NetID program. The changes will increase access to NetID licenses for LoRa Alliance members and non-members alike, which will in turn accelerate global roaming deployments.

“LoRaWAN is an open global standard with full roaming capabilities already available internationally and via satellite,” said Donna Moore, CEO and chairwoman of the LoRa Alliance. “LoRaWAN is rapidly becoming ubiquitous. To support all LoRaWAN users for roaming worldwide, we have increased access to our NetID program, growing LoRaWAN’s reach and enabling true global roaming.”

NetID is a 24-bit network identifier assigned to LoRaWAN networks by the LoRa Alliance to allow network traffic to be recognized. The IDs are an essential element of roaming because devices that leave their home network need to use a unique identifier that can be globally identified and allow roaming partners to recognize each other’s traffic.

Extending NetID availability

Broadening the LoRaWAN NetID program will enable members to grow their networks and increase access to roaming. LoRa Alliance members will continue to receive NetIDs as part of their membership based on their membership level. In addition, under the new program, LoRa Alliance members who want supplemental NetIDs will be able to license unlimited number of Type 7 NetIDs for a management fee. Similarly, companies who are not members of the LoRa Alliance are now able to purchase and license a limited number of Type 7 NetIDs. Companies who require more than this limit are encouraged to join the LoRa Alliance for additional NetID licenses.

Moore continued, “Extending NetID availability allows the entire IoT LPWAN market to reap the benefits of LoRaWAN. This will help companies address new application and facilitate stronger connections with LoRa Alliance members, driving new business opportunities. At the same time, it provides existing members with an easier path to scaling their own LoRaWAN operations, which in turn drives more partnerships via roaming, more innovation and additional revenue.”