Littelfuse acquires Carling Technologies

Littelfuse Inc. announced the completion of its acquisition of Carling Technologies Inc., a leading supplier of switching and circuit protection technologies with a strong global presence in commercial transportation, communications infrastructure and marine markets.

“The combination of our companies significantly expands our technologies and capabilities, enabling critical scale,” said Dave Lesperance, vice-president and general manager, Littelfuse Commercial Vehicle Business. “The addition of Carling more than doubles the size of our commercial vehicle business, and our complementary customers, channels, and products will accelerate our growth in strategic markets.”

Carling has annualized sales of approximately $170 million and will be reported within the Littelfuse commercial vehicle business incorporated into the company’s Automotive reporting segment.