inTEST Thermal Solutions signs ACA TMetrix as exclusive distributor in Canada

inTEST Thermal Solutions, a global supplier of temperature test and process cooling solutions for a wide range of markets, announced that ACA TMetrix, a leading distributor of design and test tools, has entered an agreement as the exclusive distributor for inTEST Thermal Solutions products throughout Canada.

“ACA TMetrix has provided Canada with sophisticated technology design tools as well as test and measurement instrumentation for over fifty years. As Canada’s technology sector continues its rapid growth, the highly engineered thermal test and process cooling solutions offered by inTEST Thermal Solutions will bolster ACA TMetrix’s offerings, helping their customers to increase production and design capabilities of the next generation chips, electronics, and materials,” says Barry Johnson, director of sales at inTEST Thermal Solutions.

The inTEST Thermal Solutions product portfolio, consisting of Temptronic ThermoStream Air Forcing Systems, Sigma Systems Thermal Chambers and Plates, and Thermonics Process Chillers, will both compliment and expand ACA TMetrix’s current lineup of test and measurement tools.

“As our customers continue to develop cutting edge products and technologies, their need for more advance temperature control and thermal management systems are growing.”, commented Patrick Leung, vice-president and general manager of ACA TMetrix. “Our collaboration with inTEST Thermal Solutions strengthens our position as a complete technical and logistical solutions provider for our test & measurement customers while expanding our offerings into process control and industrial cooling,” Leung adds.The agreement between inTEST Thermal Solutions and ACA TMetrix positions both companies to respond jointly and strongly as the semiconductor industry in North America shifts in response to global supply chain challenges and growing demands for localized chip and technology development.