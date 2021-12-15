Entegris to acquire CMC Materials

Entegris, Inc. and CMC Materials, Inc. announced a definitive merger agreement under which Entegris will acquire CMC Materials in a cash and stock transaction with an enterprise value of approximately $6.5 billion.

CMC Materials is a leading supplier of advanced materials primarily for the semiconductor industry. The addition of CMC Materials’ leading CMP portfolio will broaden Entegris’ solutions set, creating a comprehensive electronic materials offering. The complementary nature of the companies’ technology platforms will enable Entegris to bring to market a broader array of innovative and high-value solutions, at a faster pace. These enhanced materials and process solutions for the most advanced manufacturing environments will help customers improve productivity, performance and total cost of ownership.

“Acquiring CMC Materials will further differentiate our unit-driven platform and advance our ability to provide a broad range of process solutions for our customers, at a faster time-to-solution,” said Bertrand Loy, president and CEO of Entegris. “The highly complementary combined portfolio creates the industry’s most comprehensive and innovative end-to-end electronic materials offering, as well as significantly expands our growing served market and content per wafer opportunity. In addition, we believe the acquisition will allow us to unlock significant growth through enhanced innovation, scale and execution. We also expect to utilize our significant cash flows to rapidly reduce leverage. We are confident that as a combined organization, we will be poised to deliver significant value for our customers, colleagues and shareholders.”

“CMC Materials and Entegris share highly complementary businesses and capabilities grounded in world-class innovation and customer collaboration. As part of Entegris’ leading platform, we will maintain our strong focus on technology innovation and customer partnerships and provide expanded opportunities for our employees. We look forward to what the combined company can accomplish,” added David Li, president and CEO of CMC Materials.