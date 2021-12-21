element14 launches Keysight smart bench essentials RoadTest

element14, an Avnet Community, has teamed up with leading global test equipment manufacturer, Keysight Technologies, to give community members the chance to participate as well as win an extensive set of Smart Bench Essentials in its recently launched RoadTest.

The element14 RoadTest is a product review program administered by the element14 Community to provide objective opinions about a product’s quality, ease of use, and performance. The ideal Roadtester for the Keysight Smart Bench Essentials is an educational institution – such as undergraduate electronics and engineering labs as they need test instruments that are smart and connected to each other, to the lab, to the cloud, and innovative. These differentiated connections enable customers to accelerate insights whether in learning, teaching or troubleshooting.

The Keysight Smart Bench Essentials series harnesses the power of four unique instruments through one powerful graphical interface with integrated data management and analysis, providing the following key benefits:

Configure, control, and monitor multiple instruments from a single screen

Test, analyze, and share lab instruments and data remotely with peers

Automate common tasks from test set up to report generation

Centrally manage an entire lab of instruments and configurations

Elegantly integrated, enabling customers to focus on innovation

Each of the two winning Roadtesters will receive an InfiniiVision oscilloscope, Waveform Function Generator, Digital Multimeter, and Triple-Outlet DC power supply.

element14 is accepting applications from community members until January 24, 2022, and Roadtesters will be announced on January 31, 2022. Roadtesters will have 60 days to write their product review and post it to element14. element14 community members can apply here: https://community.element14.com/products/roadtest/rt/roadtests/555/keysight_smart_bench#pifragment-4100=4&pifragment-4106=7.