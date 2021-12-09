Digi-Key partners with CalcuQuote

Electronic Products & Technology

December 9, 2021


Digi-Key Electronics has partnered with CalcuQuote to integrate its technology with the distrbutor’s Quote API, providing customers with an even easier entry point to connecting with the company’s leading APIs with less development investment.

Digi-Key’s Quote API secures pricing for 30 days versus standard price and availability options, and offers a smoother ordering process with more efficient quoting and real-time data on demand. Through this partnership with CalcuQuote, Digi-Key customers can have confidence in the prices they are quoted and do not need to invest in extensive software development to leverage the technology.

Digi-Key has integrated with CalcuQuote on its Quote API for customers.

“We are proud to leverage this integration with CalcuQuote for our Quote API to give customers a cost-effective and fast option to connect to Digi-Key’s API solutions,” said Nathan Pray, manager, digital technology office – B2B at Digi-Key. “This integration makes it easy for purchasing professionals around the globe to experience smoother and more efficient ordering while securing pricing for 30 days.”

“With this pioneering upgrade, customers and Digi-Key reps have access to the same information, ensuring the price is valid for thirty days,” said David Sharp, CalcuQuote’s vice president of product. “Our customers gain confidence, even amidst a volatile market, and CalcuQuote is the first to make it all possible.”

