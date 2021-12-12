Digi-Key hosts strategic procurement fireside chat

Global electronics component distributor Digi-Key Electronics, will host a live fireside chat on strategic procurement on Thursday, Dec. 16, at 11 a.m. CST. This free virtual event is open to all professionals who are involved in procurement and purchasing in any business area or industry.

During the fireside chat, three Digi-Key experts with different perspectives on procurement will discuss the following topics:

The keys to a successful procurement strategy

Insights on real-world solutions on being strategic and successful in your approach to procurement and purchasing

Establishing and enhancing distributor relationships

Anticipating supply chain issues and securing stock

How digital transformation has changed manual procurement and purchasing processes

Digi-Key’s experts who will be participating in the chat include Margaret Cunha, senior director, supply chain solutions; Michael Rankins, regional supply chain solutions director; and Nathan Pray, manager, digital technology office – B2B.

“Fuelling the world’s innovation starts with purchasing and procurement, and the digital transformation that has occurred in recent years has revolutionized many of the manual processes throughout the supply chain,” said Margaret Cunha, senior director, supply chain solutions at Digi-Key. “As a global pioneer in sourcing and distribution, Digi-Key is proud to share our insights and best practices learned by working with more than 2,000 industry-leading suppliers.”

To register for the webinar on Thursday, Dec. 16, at 11 a.m. CST, please visit here. An on-demand recording will be provided to attendees following the live event.