Clearpath gets Sygnal to accelerate autonomous vehicle development

Clearpath Robotics, a manufacturer of mobile robotic platforms for research and development, and Sygnal Technologies Inc., specialists in drive-by-wire (DBW) control systems, have announced a partnership to bring the Sygnal drive-by-wire conversion kit to the global autonomous vehicle developer community. Under the partnership agreement, Clearpath is authorized to sell and support the Sygnal DBW system world-wide via its component store.

The Sygnal DBW system is a drive-by-wire control system that allows for seamless electronic control over a vehicle’s accelerator, brake and steering, to enable testing for autonomous vehicle applications and technologies. Designed for quick and easy integration, the Sygnal DBW system comes with comprehensive documentation and can be installed in less than 30 minutes in compatible vehicles. Its economical price point makes it ideal for developers looking to build fleets of autonomous vehicles.

Robust by-wire control systems

“We are excited to partner with Sygnal to offer their drive-by-wire system to researchers and developers.” said Bryan Webb, President of Clearpath Robotics. “We believe that the world has just gotten started with autonomous passenger vehicles. We see a bright future for the technology as developers further embrace the opportunities that driverless vehicles can offer. Our products, partnerships, services and track record uniquely position us to provide leading driverless car technology to the research and development community.”

“Clearpath is one of the most respected robotics companies on the planet, so when we started discussing a partnership we knew it would be a great fit,” said Syngal CEO Josh Hartung. “Between our expertise in robust by-wire control systems and their expansive expertise in automated systems, I think this offering is going to be very hard to ignore for R&D groups worldwide.”

Advertisement

Sygnal DBW system is currently compatible with the Kia Niro and Kia Soul electric vehicles. More vehicle options will be introduced in the near future.