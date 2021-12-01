Bittele expands authorized suppliers

Bittele Electronics Inc., a Toronto-based one-stop printed circuit board (pcb) firm specializing in prototype and low-to-mid volume printed circuit board manufacturing & assembly, announced that it has expanded its suppliers to include Quest Components and TME in order to obtain genuine pcb parts. This expansion is due to the global component shortage, which has caused some parts to be unavailable.

The Global Components Shortage has been an ongoing crisis that began in early 2020, and is estimated to last into 2022. Bittele has responded by expanding its suppliers in order to fulfill customer orders.

“Quality is our highest priority. Bittele quotes only from authorized sources whenever possible to ensure genuine parts are sourced for your order,” says Ben Yang, CEO of Bittele Electronics.

If parts are only available from Bittele’s new suppliers, it will notify the customer during the quoting stage. By default, it will consider these new suppliers as approved if we do not hear otherwise by the time of order placement.

“As a member of ERAI, Bittele has access to the world’s largest database of suspect counterfeit and nonconforming electronic parts. We have vetted our expanded supplier list to minimize the risk associated with purchasing from unauthorized vendors,” Yang adds.