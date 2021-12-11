AIM website focuses on specialty materials

AIM Solder, a global manufacturer of solder assembly materials for the electronics industry, has implemented its new AIM Specialty Materials website, providing easy navigation and functionality.

Created with the customer in mind, the site includes many features to help users quickly navigate all the products and services AIM Specialty has to offer. In addition to extensive product information, visitors will find technical and safety data sheets, troubleshooting guides and applications advice.

“The new website reinforces our commitment to deliver incredible experiences to our customers every day,” said Brian O’Neill, business line manager speciality sales. “The launch will make it easier for our customers to access the information they need at the click of a button.”