u-blox and KPN sign IP license agreement

u-blox AG, a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, announced that it has entered into a worldwide, non-exclusive, patent license agreement with Koninklijke KPN N.V. (KPN), a Dutch telecommunications operator, for a defined term.

The agreement covers the sale of u‑blox of products and services that KPN believes to be essential for telecommunication standards. Litigation between the two companies has been dismissed.

“u-blox respects the intellectual property rights of others and has always been and continues to be a willing licensee to standard essential patents (SEPs)”, said Thomas Seiler, CEO of u-blox. “In fact, u-blox views this as a value-added differentiator that benefits u-blox customers and positively distinguishes u-blox within the module industry. u-blox remains committed to this strategy – it’s how we create value for our customers.”