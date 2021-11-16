Electronic Products & Technology

TTI appoints regional VP for Northeast

Geoff Imlach takes helm with coverage including Toronto

November 16, 2021  Stephen Law


Electronics

TTI, Inc., a leading specialty distributor of electronic components has announced the appointment of Geoff Imlach as the regional vice president of the Northeast region.

An industry veteran with 15 years of experience working for KEMET, a Yageo company, Imlach took on roles of increasing responsibility in sales and product management across the Northeast, Central and West Coast regions. Through his association with KEMET, Imlach became a long-time friend to TTI and its many customers.

He will have responsibility for the Montreal, Toronto, Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York branches. Imlach will report to John Drabik, SVP sales and product, TTI Americas.

Geoff Imlach

