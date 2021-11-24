Targeted digital transformation initiatives benefit OEMs

The targeted investments that global manufacturing leaders are making in digital transformation initiatives are resulting in more successful product launches, according to research from Supplyframe and Lifecycle Insights.

A new 2021 NPI and Sourcing Study surveyed over 250 product design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain professionals who work in organizations across industries like consumer electronics, industrial equipment, automotive, and telecom. Participating organizations averaged between $750-million and $2-billion in revenue. The results of this study clearly highlight how innovation in the areas of new product introduction and cross-functional collaboration with supply chain, procurement, sales, and finance can improve key performance indicators such as product gross margin, time to market, market share gains, and reduced exposure to supply chain risks.

Higher number of components & indented levels in BOM

“Manufacturers face unprecedented challenges due to today’s supply chain shortages, product complexity, and competitive pressures,” said Richard Barnett, chief marketing officer of Supplyframe. “As our research shows, manufacturing leaders are investing in digital transformation initiatives to ensure resiliency at the point of design – rather than attempting to mitigate risk after their products have gone to market.”

Nearly two-thirds (63%) of survey respondents reported that products include a higher number of components and indented levels in product bill of materials (BOMs). This illustrates the rising complexity of modern electronics designs and the need for new approaches to manage risk.

The survey results also show that most progressive organizations deliver 15% more of their development products on time and incorporate greater cross-functional participation in their new product introduction (NPI) processes.

Today’s highly dynamic market conditions

“To be successful today, manufacturers must improve their NPI processes to streamline communication, expedite design and production, and reduce waste and scheduling mishaps,” said Chad Jackson, chief analyst and CEO of research and advisory firm Lifecycle Insights. “Our work with Supplyframe suggests many progressive organizations understand that and are using new forms of intelligence to increase their efficiency and resilience amid growing complexity.”

“While some organizations have launched efforts to modernize NPI processes, many manufacturers that use electronic components and semiconductors in their products still rely on outdated information and limited cross-functional tradeoff analysis,” added Barnett. “These approaches fail in today’s highly dynamic market conditions. A better approach is to embed predictive supply intelligence and dynamic risk grading into a digitally transformed NPI process. Businesses that accelerate innovation in this area can directly impact top-level corporate performance and exceed customer expectations.”