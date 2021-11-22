Scale Without Borders builds ecosystem for immigrants in tech

Immigrants and newcomers to Canada face challenges when accessing resources and landing careers commensurate with their qualifications. But the Canadian tech ecosystem is not only in need of tech talent more than ever, it is in need of diverse tech talent. And newcomers and immigrants bring just that.

This is why Scale Without Borders (SWB), an immigrant founded business, built an entire tech ecosystem helping newcomers and immigrants access resources in tech and land tech jobs they can thrive in. And on November 23rd/24th, SWB is hosting the largest summit for immigrants in tech (free for newcomers) in Canada, with the goal of helping them break barriers in tech.

“Having immigrated to Canada from Morocco at the age of 17 (by myself), I know first-hand the challenges of landing and thriving in a fulfilling career in tech. I eventually found myself in the right network circles, and I’m hoping to share some of that with more newcomers and immigrants who want an exciting career in tech” says Nouhaila Chelkhaoui, founder & CEO of Scale Without Borders, who was also recently named Bay Street Bull Women of the Year 2021.

Collaborating with key hiring partners

For this summit, Scale Without Borders is collaborating with key hiring partners like CIBC, the DMZ, Elevate Talent, or Vanhack, and providers like Glassbox Law. Featuring notable speakers in tech, the startup world, and government, including Rola Dagher (Dell’s global channel chief), Toronto Mayor John Tory, Honourable Sean Fraser, (Minister of the Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada), Janet Bannister (managing partner at Real Ventures), or Claudette McGowan (global executive officer, Protect Fusion & Cyber Experience at TD), among 20+ speakers, the summit (mostly virtual) is a collaborative effort helping newcomers in tech access key networks, gain knowledge and skills, and connect tech employers. With a packed two day agenda (and an in-person opening night), the summit will bring attendees inspiring stories, interactive sessions, and networking. The full agenda can be accessed upon registration here.

As the president & CEO of CIBC, Victor Dodig put it. “When you embrace diversity, you gain insight into your clients’ thinking, you develop better relationships, and you build a better company.”

Help newcomers break into tech

“Ensuring newcomers in tech have the resources and tools needed to thrive in the Canadian tech ecosystem has never been more imperative”, said Abdullah Snobar, the executive director of the DMZ. After a year fuelled by massive growth, our start-ups need to be able to tap into quality diverse talent to build thriving businesses. We’re thrilled to be sponsoring Scale Without Borders’ inaugural summit to not only help newcomers break into tech, but provide a new quality talent stream for our founders.”

Scale Without Borders is a start-up helping immigrants access tech jobs and resources, and helping tech employers tap into this under-tapped diverse tech talent pool. Newcomers can sign up to the free SWB network here.

