NeuronicWorks expands into low-volume manufacturing

NeuronicWorks Inc., a Toronto-based engineering and technology design firm, announced the expansion of its operations by offering fully integrated, turnkey, custom box assembly services in addition to the firm’s design, engineering and prototyping services. NeuronicWorks will now see projects through from initial design stage to prototyping, testing and certification, supply chain and inventory management, manufacturing, shipment & logistics and end-user delivery.

Having moved into a larger facility last year, the production area is spread over 22,000-sq-ft space and will house box assembly and SMT assembly services. The newly expanded facility with state-of-the-art equipment will be able to significantly increase production rates and offer the ability to handle larger, more complex projects seamlessly out of one location.

“This is a huge step forward for us as an organization. With both design and manufacturing services housed under one roof, we can now offer advanced turnkey solutions and see a project from end-to-end all at a single point location,” says Titu Botos, CEO of NeuronicWorks. “We have had a lot of our customers approaching us for onshore manufacturing options that offer high-quality and competitive pricing, and this is what led us down this road. Our new production lines with expanded capacity, dedicated infrastructure and trained staff for prototypes and full box-build assembly, will help us significantly increase our capabilities in rapid response manufacturing and engineering,” he adds.

Adding staff

In other developments and related to its expanded services, NeuronicWorks is looking to hire talented and skilled designers, developers and engineers across departments for both of its office locations in North York (Toronto) and Kitchener-Waterloo, ON. Some of the roles the firm is looking to fill include: hardware designers (intermediate/senior); firmware designers (intermediate); firmware designers (senior); and web developers.

Advertisement

https://neuronicworks.com/careers/