Navair signs disty deal with Rigol

Navair Technologies, a Mississauga-based specialty distributor of service, maintenance, test and measurement solutions for the avionics, wireless, infrastructure, government and public safety marketplaces in Canada, has signed an agreement with China-based test and measurement provider RIGOL Technologies

“This partnership with Navair Technologies bolsters our commitment in providing cost effective test and measurement solutions to a larger client base across Canada. We look forward in working together with Navair in providing state-of-the-art solutions to the markets they serve, together with first class calibration services,” said Chris Armstrong, director of product marketing North America.

RIGOL provides a complete range of standalone spectrum analyzers, oscilloscopes, arbitrary waveform generators, RF signal generators, power supplies, electronic loads, multimeters and accessories for electronic test and measurement applications from the benchtop to the automated test stand.

“We are delighted to have RIGOL Technologies’ solutions in our portfolio and look forward to working with them to grow both our brands across Canada in the markets that we serve,” said Elci Gos, Canadian sales manager for Navair Technologies.