Nano Dimension acquires Essemtec

Nano Dimension Ltd., an industry leader in additively manufactured electronics (AME) / 3D-printed electronics (PE), and micro additive manufacturing (Micro-AM), announced that it has signed and closed a definitive agreement to acquire Essemtec AG based in Lucerne Canton, Switzerland.

ESSEMTEC’s product portfolio is comprised of production equipment for placing and assembling electronic components on printed circuit boards (pcbs). The firm is a leading provider of highly flexible surface mount technology (SMT) pick-and-place equipment, sophisticated dispenser suitable for both high-speed and micro-dispensing, and intelligent production material storage and logistic system. The firm’s products are equipped with a software package that eases extensive and efficient material management.

ESSEMTEC’s equipment and software have been having impact with customers since their first machine was introduced. As their high-tech solution can be adjusted quickly and easily to meet wide ranging requirements, they are able to respond to all manner of customer needs, particularly in high-mix-low-volume production environment. The comany’s portfolio of products will continue to be available to the thousands of organizations that have called themselves a customer of ESSEMTEC, while also being part of the AME revolution that Nano Dimension is driving with its existing technology.

Leading experts and industry veterans

“It is an exciting combination of two leading technology leaders serving the PCB and wider electronic industry segments,” says Franz-Xaver Strueby, CEO of ESSEMTEC. “The combination of Nano Dimension’s strength in the Americas with ESSEMTEC’s strong presence in Europe will enhance both product lines. In addition, I believe that the merger of the technologies will yield enormous influence and transformational momentum in the world of 3D printed electronics and assembly.”

Yoav Stern, Chairman and chief executive officer of Nano Dimension, shared, “ESSEMTEC’s scientists and engineers and other team members, all of whom joined Nano Dimension upon closing of this transaction, are leading experts and industry veterans in machine building, software, mechanical automation, and robotics. They are going to continue to be led by their present management crew, supported by Ziki Peled, COO of Nano Dimension.”