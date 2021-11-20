Lattice acquires Mirametrix

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. has acquired Mirametrix Inc., a software company focused on advanced artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for computer vision applications, in an all-cash, accretive transaction. Mirametrix software has been successfully deployed in more than 20 million end user systems worldwide. Combining Mirametrix’s expertise with Lattice’s innovative hardware and software solution stacks creates an end-to-end AI and computer vision solution that spans from the hardware to the application layer.

“Providing easy-to-use application-specific software solution stacks continues to be a key part of our strategy to make it easy for customers to adopt Lattice and get to market quickly. Adding Mirametrix’s proven AI and computer vision software to our existing solution stack portfolio will make it even easier for our customers to quickly add more intelligence to their applications,” said Jim Anderson, president and CEO, Lattice Semiconductor. “Having worked closely with Mirametrix as a partner for nearly two years, we are excited to welcome them to Lattice as we continue to expand our talented software team.”

“Mirametrix was founded with the vision of driving a new era in human-computer interaction and delivering more natural and intuitive user experiences,” said Denis Lavallee, CEO, Mirametrix. “We are excited to join the Lattice family and to accelerate AI and computer vision innovation together.”