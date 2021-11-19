LabTest Certification receives OSHA’s recognition

LabTest Certification Inc., Delta BC, recently received recognition by OSHA as a Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory (NRTL) for Testing and Listing of Electrical products.

The new recognition is in addition to the already extensive scope of accreditations that LabTest holds for certification/listing of various product categories, such as hazardous locations equipment, EMC, fuel burning appliances, plumbing, marine, solar, energy efficiency, building materials, environmental and PPE.

A Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory (NRTL) is a private-sector organization that OSHA has recognized as meeting the legal requirements in 29 CFR 1910.7 to perform testing and certification of products using consensus-based test standards. (What is a Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory, n.d.).

As an NRTL, LabTest will now be able to offer its LC NRTL Mark, with US designation (LCus), to manufacturers who are specifically seeking to have their products listed by an OSHA recognized body.

“This is a very exciting time for LabTest” says Kavinder Dhillon, president of LabTest Certification. “After a long and thorough recognition process, becoming an OSHA-NRTL was one of the last, most important accreditations that LabTest needed to become a major player in the Global TIC industry. This new accreditation/recognition will allow us to service our existing clients, who over the years trusted and relied on us for their product approvals for national and international markets, but also future clients.

As an OSHA recognized testing lab, LabTest will now be able to provide NRTL approvals for manufacturers requiring product “listings” to satisfy the OSHA requirements for the US marketplace. This, in conjunction with the previous SCC accreditations and accreditations from other internationally recognized agencies, will allow LabTest to offer Testing and Certification/Listing to an even larger clientele. This is a major milestone in the brief history of LabTest Certification.”