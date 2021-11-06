KLA unveils 2nd U.S. headquarters in Ann Arbor, MI

KLA Corp. recently marked the official unveiling of its second U.S. headquarters, a $200 million facility in Ann Arbor, Michigan. KLA opens its new campus with a locally-based leadership team and more than 300 employees, with plans for an additional 300 hires over the next 12 to 18 months.

KLA is a Fortune 500 and global technology company that develops industry-leading equipment and services for the manufacturing of semiconductors, enabling innovation throughout the electronics industry. The new headquarters is home to KLA’s AI Center of Excellence where machine learning applications help advance semiconductor manufacturing.

Also constructed on campus is a 51,000-square foot clean room—one of the largest in Michigan—to support the R&D of KLA’s semiconductor manufacturing tools used around the world. Corporate functions including supply chain, procurement, IT, finance, legal and HR will also be operated out of the campus, led by a diverse executive team based in Ann Arbor.

The six-story, 230,000-square foot building was designed as a sustainable campus. Situated in a beautiful forest, the structure features a state-of-the-art green roof and a monumental atrium. Employees can also enjoy a woodland trail, onsite cafeteria, coffee shop, fitness center and electric vehicle charging stations.

Advertisement

“With the opening of its new facility, KLA is helping us build Michigan’s future,” said Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “The next generation of technology and innovation are happening right here in Ann Arbor, thanks to KLA and partners including the Michigan Economic Development Committee and University of Michigan. With KLA’s bold investment and commitment to the community, we’ll continue growing Michigan’s economy, creating good-paying jobs, and securing our position on the world’s high-tech stage. Together, we will usher in a new era of prosperity for our families and communities.”

KLA’s founding headquarters are located in Milpitas, Calif., in Silicon Valley. Throughout its 45-year history, the company has been part of the most significant technological breakthroughs. Virtually no laptop, smartphone or smart car could be made without KLA technology. Every single chip produced passes through a KLA machine and 59,000 of its tools are in use worldwide. The company today employees more than 12,000 people in 19 countries and earned more than $6 billion in revenue in calendar year 2020.