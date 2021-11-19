Canadian Circuits appoints general manager

CCI Canadian Circuits Inc., a Surrey BC-based printed circuit board manufacturer serving a wide range of industries, has appointed industry veteran and professional Richard Denier as company’s new general manager.

“We are very excited to have someone of Richard’s experience and expertise join our team,” says Praveen Arya, president of Canadian Circuits. “We have followed his career over the years and know that he has a proven record of success with pcb fabricators across the globe, from Canada to the U.S., China to Korea. We are looking forward to his contribution towards taking our company into the future.”

Wide range of pcb boards

Founded in 1993, CCI has been serving more than 40 industries with a wide range of circuit boards, specializing in rapid prototyping and volume production of advanced pcbs.

“CCI Canadian Circuits is a growing company with a great deal of potential. The team is a healthy mix of industry experts with decades of experience and young technicians raring to make their mark in the PCB industry,” Denier says. “Once I met the management team, I knew that they had the right attitude and vision for growth. They are open to ideas that will allow me to do my best for the company. I am sure that by working together, we can make CCI Canadian Circuits one of the industry’s leading companies in the coming years.”

Advertisement

Pam Arya, Canadian Circuits’ sales manager, added, “Having someone like Richard on board will give us the ability to add new product manufacturing capabilities and technologies to the company. We are constantly challenged by our clients with new innovative designs and with Richard onboard with broader knowledge of pcb industry will help us to cater those customers and more. We are looking forward to a bright future together.”