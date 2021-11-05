Avnet Edge AI dev kit enables high performance processing

Avnet has rolled out a new development kit that enables OEM design engineers to deploy autonomous artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to embedded applications, helping reduce or eliminate the dependency on cloud connectivity or processing.

The Avnet Edge AI Development Kit features Avnet Embedded’s robust SMARC Computer-on-module (COM), based on NXP’s i.MX 8M Plus applications processor, combined with a production-ready SimpleFlex Carrier and a long-term available 10.1 touch display, providing a cost-effective, high-performance computing solution for machine learning (ML) edge applications. Rounding out the kit is a dual camera vision board that can support single or dual IAS camera modules based on onsemi image sensors.

The hardware is compliant with the new SMARC 2.1.1 module standard. The embedded computing solution fits within compact external dimensions of 146mm (h) x 80mm (w) and is suitable for operation over a -40C to +85C industrial temperature range.

“This new Edge AI development kit allows designers to augment existing applications with new features like face recognition, voice command processing, and other compute intensive machine learning algorithms while still bringing their applications to market quickly,” said Jim Beneke, vice president of Products and Emerging Technologies. “Our new kit enables advanced AI and ML applications to run faster at the edge through the power efficient neural processing unit (NPU) included in NXP’s i.MX 8M Plus MPU. This also enables more autonomous systems where cloud connectivity is not required or can supplement the system’s capabilities with higher-level functions.”

Accurate decision-making at the edge

Along with the kit, Avnet provides example applications which leverage the NXP i.MX 8M Plus NPU core, with 2.25 TOPS of performance, to accelerate deep learning neural network inference and delivery of better performance for practical applications like face recognition for access control lockout.

“The i.MX 8M Plus applications processor, with its compute resources, connectivity options and especially with the dedicated NPU accelerator, is ideal to deploy machine learning applications for secure and accurate decision-making at the edge,” said Ali Osman Ors, director of AI Machine Learning Strategy and Technologies at NXP. “With the i.MX 8M Plus applications processor and the Avnet Edge AI Development Kit, we are supporting and enabling our customers to move to the ‘intelligent’ edge.”