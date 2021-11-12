Industry players collaborate on LoRaWAN-in-a-box solution

Digi-Key Electronics has partnered with Seeed Studio and Machinechat to launch what it is calling the industry’s first private LoRaWAN-in-a-Box solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT).

“Digi-Key is proud to be the exclusive global source for these turnkey, industry-first LoRaWAN solutions,” said Robbie Paul, director of IoT business solutions at Digi-Key. “Wireless connectivity technologies like LoRaWAN are leading the way for mass adoption of IoT, and we are excited to inspire developers and systems integrators around the world with many new possibilities available to them with these solutions.”

The ready-to-use solutions combine Seeed Studio’s industrial-grade LoRaWAN (Long Range Wide Area Network) IoT sensors and gateways with Machinechat JEDI Pro Seeed Studio Edition software, allowing for rapid IoT deployments and enhanced security features that give users complete control over device data, ultimately saving time and reducing technical complexity and costs. The first LoRaWAN-in-a-Box solution is focused on rapid deployment of smart agriculture and precision farming projects.

IoT enablement hardware

“For more than 13 years, Seeed Studio has been at the forefront of introducing innovative IoT enablement solutions,” said Eric Pan, CEO of Seeed Studio. “By bundling our award-winning SenseCAP LoRaWAN hardware solutions with Machinechat’s innovative and easy-to-use software, Digi-Key customers worldwide will be able to build and deploy robust, private LoRa IoT deployments in days versus weeks.”

“Machinechat is thrilled to be part of this partnership with Digi-Key Electronics, a worldwide leader in offering the best of breed and innovative technologies for IoT, and Seeed Studio, a global leader in IoT enablement hardware,” said Sanjeev Datla, CEO of Machinechat. “Our combined private LoRaWAN-in-a-Box solutions enable systems integrators and enterprise IT teams to rapidly transform their ideas into transformational IoT digital projects.”