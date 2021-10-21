Webinar to examine the pandemic pain our supply chain

You would have to have been hiding under a rock for the past two years to not be aware of the global supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Component allocation continues to add challenges to the sourcing and engineering process of creating new electronic designs. Supply chain inefficiencies, rising freight and material costs are pressuring margins for all members of the electronics ecosystem in Canada. While component demand continues to accelerate, supply chain constraints and shortages are slowing production runs and causing backlogs.

To address these issues and more, EP&T is hosting a free webinar on October 26th at 2:00p.m. EP&T editor Stephen Law will host a panel of industry members, who will share their sector specific perspectives on the current state of affairs. The panel is comprised of field experts representing a broad cross-section of Canada’s electronics ecosystem. They include: Distribution – Coby Kleinjan, vice-president, Americas customer service & sales at Mouser Electronics; Contract Manufacturing – Tony Jiang, supply chain manager at Avnan Electro Inc.; Manufacturers’ Representative – Claude Haji, president at X Tronics Inc.; and Industry Group – Melissa Chee, CEO of ventureLAB and vice-chair of Canada’s Semiconductor Council.

The format for the webinar includes a 45-minute panel conversation, to be followed by a 10-minute Q&A session from the listening audience. The Webinar is FREE to attend, so be sure to register and join us live:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_OaqeUo6fRJmwAb_l2rneeA

Thus far, the industry has had an incredibly resilient response to the pandemic pain in our supply chains. Despite the challenges, the pandemic has offered us all an opportunity to learn and improve on our existing processes. So, be sure to tune in and see what our diverse panel of players in the Canadian distribution channels have to say.