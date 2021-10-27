Solder ecosystem partners create ‘cradle to grave’ solution

Conecsus, LLC, a sophisticated ‘green’ recycler and refiner of SMT solder/solder paste wastes and metals residues, has entered into a partnering agreement with Amerway Inc., a leading domestic solder provider to the smt/pcb electronics manufacturing industry, to provide a ‘cradle to grave’ solution for electronics manufacturers.

Amerway, Inc., based in Altoona, PA, provides the electronics industry with a wide range of high-purity solder products. Conecsus, LLC is an ISO 14001 EMS certified recycling company and a refiner of SMT solder/solder paste wastes and residues, as well as tin, lead, antimony, silver, and other metals from a variety of manufacturing industries. Conecsus converts these wastes into usable metal products, paying cash to the customer.

Products & services offered seamlessly

“Partnering with Amerway allows us both to offer customers a complete solution ranging from high-purity soldering alloys and products to metals waste recycling from the smt/pcb assembly process,” said Tom Mitchell, Conecsus’ North American business manager, in making the announcement.

“This new partnership allows Conecsus to approach new and existing customers offering new quality products with competitive pricing from Amerway, followed by Conecsus’ metals waste reclamation services. As partners, we can offer these products and services as seamlessly as if we were one company.”