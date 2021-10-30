PVA achieves new partnership with Dymax

PVA, a global supplier of automated dispensing and coating application systems, announced that it is now an official distributor of Dymax light-curable adhesives, masks and coatings in North America. With this new partnership, PVA closes the gap in application technology, knowledge and expertise in selecting and processing materials with Integrated Process Solutions (IPS).

“We are excited to begin this venture and leverage our expertise in application technology to support PVA customers with a single trusted source for their dispensing and coating process,” stated Frank Hart, PVA’s managing director of global sales and marketing. “Synchronizing chemistry selection, support, and logistics with the equipment assures users of PVA products have a competitive advantage in terms of process optimization and field support.”

Dymax is a leading developer of innovative rapid and light-curable materials that drastically improve their customers’ manufacturing efficiencies. By bridging the gap between robotics and formulation, PVA believes they can truly provide customers with a single source for all dispensing and coating requirements while employing their global application team to seamlessly support onsite implementation. PVA features regional support in nine locations throughout North America alone.

Advertisement

PVA is a world class innovator of dispensing, conformal coating, and curing systems. The company manufactures engineered, turnkey solutions that help customers increase efficiency.