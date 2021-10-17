NuCurrent sets new performance level for NFC wireless charging

NuCurrent, a leader in wireless power technology, announced that it has surpassed the NFC WLC specification for wireless power and data transfer in a product. The achievement – which delivers 2.4x the power and 4x the data transfer rates of the NFC WLC Wireless Charging specification – is the result of a partnership between NuCurrent and WHOOP, the human performance company, through the company’s recently announced WHOOP 4.0, a 24/7 digital fitness and health coach, and the WHOOP Battery Pack 4.0.

“Small, space-constrained devices like fitness trackers, smart glasses and styluses are a great match for the power and data capabilities of NFC Wireless Charging,” said NuCurrent CEO Jacob Babcock. “We are very proud to have set a new level of performance with WHOOP, having achieved power and data levels far superior to those found in current NFC WLC products developed by the likes of Samsung, Huawei, and Microsoft.”

WHOOP members can now charge WHOOP 4.0 on the go with an easy-to-use battery pack, helped by NuCurrent’s innovative application of NFC Wireless Charging, an emerging wireless charging standard overseen by the NFC Forum that is opening up new possibilities for devices that are not candidates for established wireless power standards (like the Wireless Power Consortium’s Qi standard.)

In addition to the industry-leading power and data levels, NuCurrent’s NFC Wireless Charging solution also eliminated the need for the copper charging contacts on the wearable and battery pack leveraged in the previous WHOOP 3.0 model, enabling a novel waterproof design and improved user experience.

“Using pins and connectors for device charging has often been a necessary compromise for product developers, and in order to improve the product experience, an innovation was crucial,” said WHOOP co-founder and CTO, John Capodilupo. “We selected NuCurrent as our wireless charging partner, and with the help of their industry-leading NFC Charging technologies, we’ve eliminated the connectors and vastly upgraded our charging experience.”